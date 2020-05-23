Pedego Twin Cities is seeing an increase in sales of electric bikes.

Electric bikes are all the rage. They've been popular in Europe and Asia are are now catching on here.

They have a lithium battery and some have throttle assistance to help the rider propel the bike. The bike have a focus on environmental health and people use them both for recreation and transportation.

Electric bikes have allowed people of all ages to re-enter the biking world. They have helped many older people "feel 10 again."

Pedego Twin Cities specializes in electric bikes. They have locations in Minneapolis and Eden Prairie. Free demos are offered at both stores and rentals are also available.

Once the coronavirus situation improves, Pedego will once again offer tours and group outings.