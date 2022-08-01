Engaged couples can share trends, ideas at UNVEILED Minneapolis 2022

One of the groups behind "Say Yes to the Dress: America" is putting together a wedding event for engaged couples to share ideas and see the latest wedding fashion.

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the businesses that produced several shows for TLC will now host a wedding event at the historic Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot on Sunday.

UNVIELED Minneapolis 2022 will be held on Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot and will feature the TrendSpot Fashion Show, the Trend Wedding Experience and catering and bakery tastings.

The wedding event was set up by The Wedding Guys, a Minneapolis-based wedding planning business that helps couples get an insight on what the future of weddings look like and help plan the perfect wedding.

“Weddings are back and bigger than ever. With 2.5 million celebrations expected in 2022, it’s important for couples to get a head start on booking their vendors and designing their day,” The Wedding Guys President Matthew Trettel said in a statement.

With Half Yard Productions, The Wedding Guys produced "Say Yes to the Dress: America" and "Randy to the Rescue" on TLC.

Sunday's wedding event will include exhibits from caterers, photographers, dress shops, travel specialists and more.

General admission tickets cost $15 and are $20 to also see the TrendSpot Fashion Show. Tickets are sold by time slots, which go from noon to 2 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will also receive a complimentary copy of The 2022 Wedding Trends Look Book, a coffee table book written by The Wedding Guys. The retail price of the book is $19.95.

Face masks at the wedding event are required when not eating or drinking.

