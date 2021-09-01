Essence One helps restore a healthy life through the use of natural mental health therapies.

A Minneapolis business is focusing on mental health -- based on its founder's own experiences.

Essence One was founded by Lauren VanScoy. The company brings awareness to mental health and wellness through the creation of all-natural aromatherapy products.

VanScoy’s personal struggle with mental health led her to study natural alternatives to treatment, such as aromatherapy.

Essence One uses pure essential oils and herbs as a vessel to influence the limbic part of the brain, VanScoy said – the part of the brain that effects emotions, memories and instinctual drives.

It has the ability to change the fight or flight/stressed state to the rest and digest/relaxed state with the inhalation or application of a calming essential oil blend.

Essence One keeps mental health awareness at the forefront of every purchase by partnering with Bring Change to Mind, a national organization co-founded by actress, Glenn Close.

The organization works to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness by helping students start mental health clubs in high school so they can start thinking and talking earlier about the importance of self-care.