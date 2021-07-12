Evanescence & Halestorm bring strong female-fronted bands to the Armory

Two of the biggest female-fronted bands in rock music are performing Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Armory in Minneapolis.

Evanescence, led by frontwoman Amy Lee, and Halestorm, led by frontwoman Lzzy Hale, are bringing their tour to the Twin Cities in early December.

In addition to fronting their respective bands, Lee and Hale are also longtime friends and music collaborators, having toured and performed together on several occasions.

Evanescence released its first album of new music in a decade in March with "The Bitter Truth." Tour organizers with Live Nation say the album was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic and inspired by challenges for people across the country, and band members themselves.

Halestorm is a Grammy-winning band which had the number one rock song in the nation earlier this fall with "Back from the Dead." The group is planning to release a new album in 2022.