Event encourages high school students to consider a career in skilled trades

"Build My Future Wisconsin" on Oct. 5 is expected to attract hundreds of students from western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — An upcoming event is encouraging high school students to consider a career in a skilled trade.

The St. Croix Valley Homebuilders Association is hosting "Build My Future Wisconsin" at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 5. More than 1,600 students are expected to attend from dozens of high schools in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.

Organizers say interest in trades is on the rise, citing numbers from the Minnesota Department of Education showing 144,575 Minnesota workers employed in construction alone in 2019. The industry is projected to grow by 8.9% by 2026.

One of the sponsors of the event, Lindus Construction, says the reasons behind the growth and interest in the trades are clear.

“I’m able to show an 18-year-old a better path to a $100,000 salary than college,” says Andy Lindus. “Instead of debilitating debt, our employees spend about $5,000 on tools to get started on a career.”

Students attending the event can speak to potential employers and experience hands-on interactive exhibits.

More information can be found on the St. Croix Valley Homebuilders Association website.

