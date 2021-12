Here are some of this year's hottest holiday must-haves that are available right in our backyard

EDINA, Minn — Shipping delays are heightening the importance of shopping locally this holiday season.

Not only does shopping locally support the communities we live in, but it means we won't be empty handed, waiting on a package that may never arrive.

Shelly Loberg with Explore Edina joined KARE 11 News Saturday with some of this year's hottest holiday must-haves that are available right in our backyards.