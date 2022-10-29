Face your fears at the most haunted places in Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Forget scary movies. This Halloween you can experience ghost stories in real life!
Minnesota Monthly stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the five most haunted locations across the state. Test your nerves and step inside... if you dare!
- Glensheen Mansion in Duluth
- Crazy Annie's Bridge in Henderson
- Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul
- Palmer House Hotel in Sauk Center
- Heffron Hall at St. Mary's University
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: