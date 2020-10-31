Celebrate fall with Rosedale Center's haunted drive-thru and fall fest foods.

This year, you can enjoy the thrill of a haunted house, from the comfort of your own car. The Deadly Drive-In is a new, terrifying socially-distanced haunted experience. It's at Rosedale Center now through Nov. 1.

You and up to six others can see ghosts, goblins, and other monster from the safety of your own car. Guests will keep their windows rolled up, but will be given a radio that transmits the scares to come. The experience lasts for a frightful 30 minutes.

Tickets for the drive-in can be purchased online at deadlydrivein.com.

But, if a haunting experience isn't for you, consider stopping by POTLUCK for Fall Fest. It's a celebration of iconic fall foods. You can enjoy sausage and sauerkraut pizza from Grand Ole Creamery, a caramel apple biscuit from Betty and Earl's, or a smores waffle from Nordic Waffles.