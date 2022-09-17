Fall ideas for your home from Bachman's

MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is in the air... and maybe you're looking for some ways to freshen up your home's decor for the season.
Celebrate the best of the harvest season at Bachman's Fall Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour.
The annual tour brings the beauty of Bachman's seasonal "Ideas House" into the Lyndale Avenue store for an expanded celebration of the beauty of autumn.
Quick Facts
- Location: Bachman’s Lyndale Store 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
- Tickets: Available for purchase online, at the door or by calling (612) 861-7311
- $5 self-guided tour tickets
- $20 VIP Nights (September 15, 22 and 29)
- With every ticket, guests will receive a 20% off coupon to use on their next regular-priced Bachman’s purchase
- Hours:Open seven days a week. September 8-October 2
- Monday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday hours 10:30-4 p.m.
- VIP nights 4:00p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Charity: 20% of ticket proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland
