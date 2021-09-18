Bachman's Fall Ideas House celebrating the comforts of fall

Ticket proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Heartland, and net visitors 20% off their next regular-priced Bachman's purchase.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Bachman’s Fall Ideas House is returning to Bachman’s on Lyndale, providing ideas and inspiration for the home within their Lyndale Avenue flagship store.

Bachman's says the event will include a self-guided Ideas & Inspiration Tour that will include a visit to welcoming rooms and styled vignettes adorned in warm spice hues that will inspire you to celebrate the comforts of fall.

The event runs through Oct. 10, 2021.

Tickets - priced at $5 - can be purchased on Bachman's website. The store says each purchase will net visitors a coupon for 20% off their next regular-priced Bachman's purchase.

20% of all ticket proceeds from the tour will benefit Second Harvest Heartland, according to the organization.