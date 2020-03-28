A lot of fun activities can happen at home and Family Fun Twin Cities is on a mission to prove it.

While theaters, museums and big events are cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, one twin cities business wants you to know that there are endless ways to have fun in your own home!

As the country and world adapts to a new "normal," Family Fun Twin Cities is helping families look on the bright side by offering many activities and ideas.

Families can play games together both inside and outside! Now is also a good time to try something new: a new craft, recipe, or project. And what better way to spend your time than helping others? Find ideas to serve others or simply brighten someone's day.