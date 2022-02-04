Ramsey family's lemonade stand raises money for childhood cancer research

During KARE 11 Saturday, 7-year-old Brynlee, 4-year-old Emma and their dad talked about their second annual lemonade stand fundraiser.

RAMSEY, Minn. — A Ramsey family is continuing to help the fight against childhood cancer with their second annual lemonade stand, which now has several Twin Cities businesses pitching in.

The Craft family, led by Brynlee, Emma and Cecilia, is hosting a lemonade stand at their home in Ramsey on Saturday and will be joined by The Fab Tap, which is providing Minnesota's Gray Duck vodka lemonades for adults, and Cakesmith Baking Co., which will have cookies for sale.

During KARE 11 Saturday, 7-year-old Brynlee, 4-year-old Emma and their dad, Nick Craft, talked about their second annual lemonade stand fundraiser and why they started it.

The lemonade stand is at 7483 160th Ave NW Ramsey, MN and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. All proceeds from the stand will go towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family's fundraiser is part of MN for St. Jude, a two-week fundraising event that demonstrates Minnesotans' kindness and supports the kids at St. Jude.

Donations to St. Jude can also be made online, click or tap here for more.

