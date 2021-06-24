Coming Soon: Farmers Kitchen + Bar

Recipe: Garlic Scape Compound Butter

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — After pausing the project last year due to COVID-19, Farmers Kitchen + Bar is set to open this summer and will be the first and only restaurant wholly owned and operated by Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU). This ultimate farmer-to-table restaurant will include a marketplace and will be located in the historic Mill District neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Located at 750 S 2nd Street in Minneapolis, Farmers Kitchen + Bar will open in the former Spoonriver space. The restaurant will be open daily serving breakfast, lunch and supper and will feature a selection of fresh grab-and-go items, products from local makers, and farm-fresh produce, eggs, meats and more.

Entirely owned and operated by the MFU and its members, Farmers Kitchen + Bar plans to connect their guests to local family farmers by bringing the food produced and grown throughout the great agricultural state of Minnesota to their guests’ plates.

“We believe every farm has a story and we are excited to have our guests be part of that story,” said Gary Wertish, President of MFU. “We have cultivated close relationships with all of our farmers over the years and are excited to further our support of our farmers by bringing their fresh food directly to guests dining at the restaurant and shopping our market.”

For more information on Farmers Kitchen + Bar, visit farmerskitchenandbar.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @farmerskitchenandbar and Twitter @farmersktchn.

RECIPE

Garlic Scape Compound Butter

1 Bunch Garlic Scapes (washed ends trimmed)

1 Lemon for zest and juice

1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme picked and chopped (can sub any other savory herb)

1 # Salted Butter (you could use sweet cream, but you will need to add salt)

1 Teaspoon Worcestershire (can be omitted or sub-Tamari soy sauce)

½ Teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

¼ Teaspoon Cayenne or crushed chili flakes (if you like a little heat)

Season the Garlic Scapes with olive oil and salt and pepper, grill over medium heat 3-4 minutes. You’ll want to just slightly char the scapes for flavor but retain the color and mild garlic flavor. Allow to cool and slice into small pieces ¼ inch thick.

The butter should be room temperature soft but not melted. You could leave out overnight.

Place the butter in a large mixing bowl, add the zest of one lemon plus the juice and chopped thyme. (You can substitute another savory herb)

Add all the other ingredients Worcestershire, cracked black pepper, cayenne.

Fold them all together with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula. You could pulse in a food processer but don’t over mix.

Spread the butter mixture onto parchment paper and roll into fifty cent sized logs. Place the butter mixture in the middle of the parchment and roll and compress with a straight edge.