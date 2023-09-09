Woodbury family's fundraiser for fight against Alzheimer's

Proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer's, which is scheduled for the end of the month.

WOODBURY, Minn. — A family in Woodbury holds a fundraiser every year at their home and raises a lot of money for the fight against Alzheimer's.

This year, the Thompson family's goal is to raise $225,000 in their backyard Bash for Brains event on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Proceeds go to the Alzheimer's Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer's, which is scheduled for the end of the month. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

The walk calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. This year's walk day is Saturday, Sept. 30 at Target Field.

