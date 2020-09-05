Learn some fishing tips from a Minnesota professional bass fisherman.

Trevor Lo is a born and raised Minnesotan with an unwavering passion for bass fishing.

He grew up in the Twin Cities metro fishing with his father where he developed a love for the sport early on and began participating in competitions as a teenager.

He went on to compete in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series in 2015 and won the title of College Champion in his first year.

He currently competes in Minnesota tournament trails and is a smallmouth bass fishing guide on famed Mille Lacs Lake.

When he's not chasing his little finned friends, he enjoys spending time with his wife Pafoua, friends, and bowhunting.