Fitness expert explains how to reset your body in 2022

The founder of Get Healthy U TV spoke with KARE Saturday morning about how people can reach their health goals in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — With many people making New Year's resolutions to be healthier in 2022 the cofounder of Get Healthy U TV, a streaming service that features workout videos people can do at home, discussed during KARE11 Saturday about how people can reset their bodies this year.

Chris Freytag, fitness expert and cofounder of Get Healthy U TV, explained that it all begins with baby steps and not making drastic changes all at once.

Starting off with food, Freytag said people should cut out additives and fast food and include more fruits and vegetables in their diet. Then, focus and pay attention to their hunger and drink more water.

For exercise, people should do whatever makes them happy, whether it's walking, dancing or something else, as long as they move their body, Freytag said. She added that strength training is the secret to aging gracefully and brief workouts do help.

Get Healthy U TV is also holding its second annual virtual conference, Virtual Fitness Weekend, on Jan. 22 and 23. The conference is open to members and non-members and online registration can be found here.

Tickets for the virtual event cost $44.50 and include four workout sessions, four work shops, giveaways and a post-show question-and-answer session, among other things. The full list of what's included can be found here.

Membership for Get Healthy U TV starts at $6.95 a month, or $69 per year. Gold membership, which features exclusive workout content and deals, cost $159 per year.

