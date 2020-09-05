Mother's have a tough job, especially during this pandemic so it's important to keep mental health in check.

Mothers may seem even more like superheroes during this pandemic. They're keeping the household running, children educated and jobs fulfilled.

While moms might seem superhuman, they need some TLC, too.

As Mother's Day quickly approaches, now is a good time to focus on mom's mental health.

Dr. Elizabeth LaRusso is a psychiatrist with Allina Health. She shared what we can all do to help mothers take on mental health.

Q. Dr. LaRusso, what are some signs that mothers may not be handling the stresses of this pandemic?

The reality is we’re spending a lot of time at home and with our kids. Moms are now homeschool instructors, entertainment coordinators, in addition to all of the normal household duties. And in many cases, they are working a full-time job.

This is all happening during an anxiety-inducing pandemic. It’s really too much for anyone to handle.

Mother’s Day is a day when families are really attentive to mom and giving them extra care, but it should not be the only day we prioritize mom’s needs.

Q. What are some signs that mom may be overwhelmed?

We are all going to be more irritable and less patient during a time like this.

If the mom in your home is not taking time for herself, that’s when it is time for a partner to step in and help her out.

Operating during this pandemic is tough even if you have support. Single moms are doing triple duty. I want them to remember that their kids don’t need them present and engaged every minute of the day. Empower your children to do as much as they can independently. That teaches them to be contributing members of the household and lightens some of your load.

Q. What should moms be thinking about to prioritize their wellbeing?

We talk about self-care, but I really want you to focus on compassion for yourself.

Think about the way you talk to yourself in your head. If you are constantly berating yourself, ask yourself if this is how you would speak to a friend. You’d show your friend some compassion and you should do the same for yourself.

This is not the time for perfection. We need ‘good enough’ right now. So in the morning, think of three reasons why you are grateful. That helps to set the tone for the day.

Also, have your kids tell you about one thing they are grateful for during dinner. It helps to foster empathy.

Q. We can’t send mom to the spa or take her to a fancy restaurant for dinner, what can we do to show our appreciation this year?

One year, I told my kids I just wanted a day without whining. My son said, “that’s too hard. Can you ask for something else?”

What most of us want from our kids are appreciation and cooperation.

Encourage your kids to write a letter to mom. Develop something to demonstrate that appreciation - a song, a play or a skit. The kids have lots of time to work on these things right now.

Q. For mothers who feel like they need more help, what would you recommend?

Because of this pandemic, at Allina Health, like so many other practitioners across the nation, we took our resources and found a way to offer them virtually. There is no better time than now to get help because you can do it from the comfort of your home.