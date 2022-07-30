Food an important ingredient in good vision

Kowalski's nutritionist Sue Moores serves up suggestions for foods that can be beneficial - or harmful - for your eyes.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — July is more than the heart of summer, it's also Healthy Vision Month. And here's some food for thought; what you eat has a direct impact on your eyes and the quality of your sight.

Kowalski's nutritionist Sue Moores dropped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the link between vision and diet, and share foods that can help keep your eyesight clear and crisp. There are also diet items that can have a negative impact on the quality of your vision.

Among her talking points:

Foods can be harmful or beneficial

Harmful – what you’d expect high fat, high sugar, ultra-processed foods and a meat-rich diet.

– what you’d expect high fat, high sugar, ultra-processed foods and a meat-rich diet. Beneficial – Mediterranean style of eating: fruit and veggies, fish, nuts, whole grains, healthful fats. Put an emphasis on foods with two phytonutrients that are particularly helpful: lutein and zeaxanthin.

– Mediterranean style of eating: fruit and veggies, fish, nuts, whole grains, healthful fats. Put an emphasis on foods with two phytonutrients that are particularly helpful: lutein and zeaxanthin. Prepare recipe rich in the good elements.

Moores also shared two recipes with ingredients beneficial to your eyes and healthy vision.

Ingredients

3 cup(s) fresh (not frozen) Minnesota Grown corn kernels

1 large Minnesota Grown zucchini, diced (between ¼-½")

1/4 oz fresh Italian parsley, leaves only, finely chopped (about 3-4 tsp.)

1 tbsp. Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp. Kowalski's Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice (from the Produce Department)

1/4 tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Sea Salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns

Directions

In a medium mixing bowl, combine corn, zucchini and parsley; toss together. Drizzle oil and juice over salad; season with salt and pepper. Toss salad to combine.

Ingredients

1/2 cup(s) low-fat plain yogurt

1 tbsp. sugar or 1 tbsp. Kowalski's Pure Honey

2 cup(s) red seedless grapes, halved

2 cup(s) green seedless grapes, halved

1 cup(s) chopped celery (about 2 ribs)

1/2 cup(s) golden raisins

1/2 cup(s) pecan halves, toasted

5 oz baby spinach

Directions

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together first 2 ingredients; refrigerate, covered. Combine remaining ingredients in a large salad or mixing bowl; gently stir in dressing, tossing to coat. Serve immediately.

