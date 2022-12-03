Foods than can help nourish skin

Sue Moores, a nutritionist for Kowalski's Market, explained during KARE 11 Saturday what foods can help people's skin stay healthy and glowing.

MINNEAPOLIS — With spring and eventually summer on the horizon in Minnesota, now is the time to begin eating foods that can help skin stay healthy and offer a layer of protection against the sun's harmful rays.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Sue Moores, a nutritionist for Kowalski's Market, explained how different foods can help people's skin stay glowing and can help against the sun's damaging rays with a measure of protection.

Some of the foods that can help include:

Fruits and vegetables (particularly those rich in vitamin A, carotenes and vitamin C)

Nuts and seeds

Vitamin D-fortified Dairy

Fish

Green or black tea

Coffee

For Moores' carrot slaw recipe, click or tap here.

