Foods than can help nourish skin

MINNEAPOLIS — With spring and eventually summer on the horizon in Minnesota, now is the time to begin eating foods that can help skin stay healthy and offer a layer of protection against the sun's harmful rays.
During KARE 11 Saturday, Sue Moores, a nutritionist for Kowalski's Market, explained how different foods can help people's skin stay glowing and can help against the sun's damaging rays with a measure of protection.
Some of the foods that can help include:
- Fruits and vegetables (particularly those rich in vitamin A, carotenes and vitamin C)
- Nuts and seeds
- Vitamin D-fortified Dairy
- Fish
- Green or black tea
- Coffee
For Moores' carrot slaw recipe, click or tap here.
