Just this month, Freak Flag launched a new "Mac & Freak" mac & cheese exclusively at Whole Foods Market.

MINNEAPOLIS — Freak Flag Organics is a Minneapolis-based company that creates 100 percent USDA Certified Organic food products.

The company boasts award-winning vegan pestos and flavor-packed bone broths and condiments.

Just this month, Freak Flag launched a new Mac & Freak mac & cheese exclusively at Whole Foods Market.

Freak Flag Organics was founded by Fred Haberman. Haberman is a social entrepreneur and agent for change in the good food movement.

He is also the co-founder of several other companies, including Haberman, an integrated marketing agency that -- for the past 25 years -- has helped bring organic food into the mainstream, spurring the growth of brands like Organic Valley, Annie’s, Earthbound Farm and Traditional Medicinals.

He was the co-founder of Urban Organics, one of the first USDA-certified-organic aquaponics facilities in the country. A model for a new kind of sustainable farming, UO was profiled nationally and internationally by Newsweek, FastCo and The Guardian and helped spur $200 million in economic development in a food desert in East St. Paul.

Haberman's passion also helped him to create the US Pond Hockey Championships -- where 20,000 people gather every year to play hockey the way nature intended -- and the Bancroft Arnesen Expedition, which supported two women in making history as they crossed Antarctica with 3 million kids following via the Internet.