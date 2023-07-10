Bike collecting dust in your garage? Consider donating

On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN invites the community to visit participating Hy-Vee stores and donate their bikes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Wondering what to do with the old bikes collecting dust in your garage? This weekend, consider cleaning out your clutter while helping a kid in need.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota invites the community to visit participating Hy-Vee stores and donate their bikes to those most in need.

Executive Director Jay Zemke says their team expects to acquire thousands of bikes that will then be fixed up and given away to kids in the community for free. The nonprofit also takes monetary donations to help fulfill those needs.

For more information about Free Bikez 4 Kids and Saturday's donation event, visit the organization's website.

