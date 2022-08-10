Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations

Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row.

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.

Donations will be accepted at any of these 26 Allina Health locations on Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bikes will be distributed in the spring next year. Kids who receive a bike will also get free bicycle helmets and bike safety information.

