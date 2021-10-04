Rock Elm in Maple Grove is debuting a new menu including many fresh spring appetizers.

Rock Elm is locally owned and operated with two locations in Plymouth and Maple Grove. They serve up scratch food with a full craft bar.

Rock Elm launched a new menu in March after being closed for several months. During the closure, they took the time to reflect and reinvent who they are.

The original Rock Elm remains in Plymouth, and they wanted to differentiate the two in order to provide another experience for those who visit either location.

Rock Elm at The Grove has a new menu that focuses on smoked meats and spices. They have their own blends of rubs and seasonings, which you can purchase and use at home.

They're currently open daily for dinner, and just added back Sunday Brunch.

They're looking at extending hours once more restrictions are lifted and patio season is in full swing. Takeout is always available alongside dine-in services.

The new menu also features a variety of fresh spring appetizers. Here's a recipe for Triple Tomato Burrata from Rock Elm at The Grove:

Ingredients:

4 oz Burrata Cheese

6 Crostini Slices (can also use crackers or baguette)

2 oz Tomato Chutney (store bought or prepare your own)

1 Yellow Heirloom Tomato

2 Red Tomatoes

1 TBSP Fresh Basil (Cut Chiffonade)

1 TSP Fresh Thyme (Leaves Removed & Chopped)

1 TBSP White Vinegar

1 TBSP Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 TSP Garlic Puree

Salt

Black Pepper

Olive Oil

Steps:

Heirloom Tomato Salsa

Dice one heirloom tomato into bite size pieces

Remove leaves from thyme stems and finely chop, add to mixing bowl with tomatoes

Add white vinegar, a dash of salt & pepper to mixing bowl

Mix all ingredients & set aside

Tomato-Basil Relish

Dice 2 – 3 red tomatoes into bite size pieces

Stack 6 – 8 fresh basil leaves, roll and slice into chiffonade (cut into long, thin strips), add to mixing bowl with tomatoes

Add garlic puree, fresh squeezed lemon juice, salt & pepper to mixing bowl

Mix all ingredients together & set aside

Plating

Use a large shallow bowl or platter & place burrata in center

Add Heirloom Tomato Salsa at 2 o’clock, Tomato-Basil Relish at 6 o’clock & Tomato Chutney at 10 o’clock on plate

Place crostini or bread slices between tomato components

Garnish burrata with drizzle of olive oil, fresh basil & black pepper