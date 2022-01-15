Frozen Flannel Outdoor Curling & Bonspiel returns to Stillwater

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Water Street Inn Inn in downtown Stillwater.

STILLWATER, Minn. — The Frozen Flannel Outdoor Curling & Bonspiel is back in Stillwater on Saturday, kicking off the wintertime fun in Stillwater.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Water Street Inn Inn in downtown Stillwater.

Event organizers spoke during KARE11 Saturday to explain and talk about the sport of curling, which is the featured activity of the event.

The Frozen Flannel Outdoor Curling & Bonspiel is part of Wintertime in Stillwater and will also feature the Snowsculpture Event and the Ice Maze. A traditional Scottish Bagpipe procession will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

The curling matches will include the returning 2021 champion, two other local teams and one group coming all the way from Austin, Minn. Teams will be competing for the "Golden Broom" trophy.

