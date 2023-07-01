Functional foods at HyVee

Registered dietician Melissa Jeager joined KARE 11 Saturday to explain the new buzzword in the health and wellness world.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Functional foods offer a myriad of health benefits that are more than just their nutritional value. They may help reduce risk of certain diseases, support our immune system and more.

RECIPE: Blackened Harissa-Spiced Salmon Wrap

All you need:

3 Hy-Vee Short Cuts peeled mandarin oranges, chopped

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped white onions

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp fresh jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped*

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 (1 to 1¼ lbs) Verlasso center-cut skinless fresh salmon fillet, about 1-inch thick

1 tsp Gustare Vita olive oil, divided

2 tbsp harissa spice blend

1 tsp Hy-Vee kosher sea salt

½ tsp Hy-Vee dried thyme leaves

1 tbsp Hy-Vee unsalted butter

12 Hy-Vee romaine lettuce leaves, center ribs removed

4 Hy-Vee burrito-size flour tortillas

½ cup Mexican crema, or Hy-Vee sour cream or Hy-Vee Greek yogurt

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. For salsa, combine oranges, pomegranate seeds, onion, cilantro, jalapeno pepper and lime juice; set aside.

2. Pat salmon dry. Rub salmon with ½ teaspoon oil. Combine harissa, kosher salt and thyme; rub on both sides of salmon.

3. Heat remaining ½ teaspoon oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon; sear salmon 2 to 4 minutes, turning once. Add butter to skillet; transfer skillet to oven. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until salmon flakes with a fork (145 degrees). Transfer salmon to cutting board; cool slightly. Flake salmon into large pieces.

4. Layer lettuce leaves on each tortilla. Top with salmon and salsa; drizzle with Mexican crema. Fold in sides and roll up.

