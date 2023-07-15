Fundraiser concert rocking Treasure Island

WELCH, Minn. — Fans of food trucks, beer, '80s rock and raising money for a good cause should check out Island Wings & Brew.
The big party is planned for Saturday night at Treasure Island Resort & Casino.
Hitting the stage will be Hairball and Anthem to cover the music of Van Halen, KISS, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and more.
You'll also have a chance to find your new favorite brew and try delicious food from local food trucks. The trucks include Ray J's American Grill, Wet Tacos, Caffeinated Rooster, Encore, Lazy River Donuts and other vendors.
The restaurants will compete in a chicken wing contest with a grand prize of $5,000.
For every chicken wing purchased, Treasure Island Resort & Casino will donate $1 to Special Olympics Minnesota.
