Father's Day gadget gift ideas

With graduation season getting underway and Father's Day fast approaching, Steve Greenberg shares his gift suggestions.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With Mother's Day now behind us, the next big gift-giving occasions are right around the corner with graduations and Father's Day.

Steve Greenberg, host of the Gadget Game Show on YouTube, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some gadget gift suggestions for dad and grads.

Typhur Instaprobe Food Thermometer: "The food thermometer is one of the most important tools to have when you want the perfect cooking results," Greenberg said. "The problem is that most instant-read thermometers still take 4-7 several seconds read and are slightly off due to limitations in their physical design. It doesn’t sound like much, but it feels like an eternity when if you have to stick your hands over a hot grill or hot oven. The Typhur Instaprobe provides ultra-fast, super-accurate readings in 0.75 seconds."

Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaner: "The Proud Grill Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaner is a safe, bristle free and wire-free way to easily swipe away grease and grime for a clean and healthy grill," Greenberg said. "The Q-Swiper combines a grill brush with scraper and tough, moist Q-Swiper BBQ grill cleaning wipes to safely remove tough grease and grime with ease."

TYMO Airhype Hair Dryer: "Whether it’s for Father’s Day or graduation, you can give the gift of speed and style," Greenberg said. "TYMO Airhype generates an optimized airflow to dry hair quickly as negative ions reduce static. Precision engineering allows high velocity and control. Four temperature settings from cool shots provide the right level of power for any style." Find it on Amazon.

EarFun Air Pro 3: "(These are) the most affordable noise-canceling wireless earbuds with the longest battery life on the market," Greenberg said. "EarFun Air Pro 3 filters out 95% of noises whether in-flight noise, city traffic, or office chatter to deliver life-like sound, the Air Pro 3 silences the outside world up to 43dB, so ensures it the industry-leading noise-canceling performance comparable to BOSE." Find it on Amazon.

Pocket Socks: "Pocket Socks is a family-owned enterprise that was conceived out of necessity when Evan Papel, the founder, fell prey to pickpocketing during his travels in Europe," Greenberg explained. "Papel developed a unique line of socks with built-in pockets, designed to meet the needs of the modern traveler and active lifestyle. The unique and patented functionality of the secure zippered pocket adds an element of uniqueness that is sure to impress."

