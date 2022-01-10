Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen debuts his first cookbook

"At Home" features family favorites and dishes that Kaysen learned during his years in the culinary world.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — He's known around the Twin Cities and across the country for restaurants like Spoon and Stable and Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill; now, two-time James Beard award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen is sharing some of his favorite recipes with the world with the release of his first cookbook.

"At Home" features a mix of recipes, ranging from Kaysen family favorites passed down from his grandmother, to dishes that Kaysen has learned over his years in the culinary industry.

"At Home" is currently available for pre-order through Kaysen's website. The chef and restauranteur is also planning a book tour that kicks off at Bellecour in Minneapolis on Oct. 20. Additional events are planned at Williams-Sonoma locations nationwide through November.

Recipe: Dorothy's sunbuckle cookies

Makes: 16 to 24 cookies

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions:

Set oven to 350 degrees, then butter and flour cookie tins. In a medium bowl, combine butter and sugar and cream together with a mixer for 2 minutes. Add egg and vanilla and mix for an additional minute Turn out the dough on a floured surface and knead to bring the dough together. Roll dough into equal-sized mounds about 1-inch in diameter Place each ball onto a cookie ten and press the edges all the way up the sides of the tins. The dough should be about a quarter-inch thick. Use a knife to trim the excess dough off. Bake for 15 minutes Allow the cookies to cool and remove them by either gently squeezing the tins or using a knife to help remove them. The cookies can be served plain, topped with powered sugar or filled with ice cream, fruits or jams.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: