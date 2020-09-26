This local juice bar offers a variety of juice with a bunch of flavor and nutrients.

Vibe Juice Bar is located in St. Louis Park and owned by Amber Thielen. The juice bar offers a variety of healthy, organic smoothies, juices, acai bowls and more.

The business has been open for about two and a half years, but like many other businesses, it struggled this year due to COVID-19.

As a way to give back to the local community for their support during this time, Thielen will be donating 10 percent of the profits from the month of September to kids for cancer.

Stop by Vibe Organic Juice Bar this month to get a healthy treat and feel even better knowing some of the money is going to a good cause. For more information, visit the website at vibeorganicjuicebar.com.

Here is a recipe for Vibe's Glow Green Smoothie:

-8 oz Organic Coconut Water

-1 large banana

-1 cup of Kale

-1/2 cup pineapple

-1 inch chunk of ginger

-1 tsp Spirulina

-1 scoop collagen protein

Add Coconut Water to blender then add fruit and remaining ingredients.