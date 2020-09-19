It may be warm now, but it's a good idea to start thinking of new soup and stew recipes.

Cold weather is just around the corner, so now is the time to find some good soup and stew recipes to warm you up this fall.

Sue Moores, Kowalski's Market's nutritionist, shared some tasty soup and stew recipes.

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. freshly ground black peppercorns, plus more if desired

15 oz. can gluten-free green enchilada sauce

15 oz. jar tomatillo (green) salsa

15 oz. can Northern beans, rinsed and drained

10 oz. frozen corn, thawed

8 cups low-sodium gluten-free chicken broth

1 ½ cups shredded rotisserie chicken

DIRECTIONS

Heat oil in a deep pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, jalapeño and roughly ½ the cilantro; sauté for 5-6 min. Add cumin; cook for 1 min. Stir in black pepper, enchilada sauce, salsa, beans, corn and broth; bring to a boil. Add chicken; reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 10 min. Garnish individual bowls with remaining cilantro; season with additional black pepper to taste, if desired

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp. olive oil

½ cup diced red onion

1 yellow bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and diced

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground organic cumin

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. freshly ground black peppercorns

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

4 cups chicken broth

28 oz. canned crushed tomatoes

½ lb. BBQ smoked pulled chicken

15 oz. canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

⅓ cup (about 10) diced dried apricots

1 tbsp. pure honey

2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

- mashed potatoes, for serving

- garnishes, to taste: toasted sliced almonds, fresh lemon zest and chopped fresh Italian parsley

DIRECTIONS