Burn Boot Camp gives some tips for getting back into a work-out routine ahead of spring break.

The pandemic has been hard in many ways, and with repeated gym closures and restrictions, following an exercise routine has been challenging.

Now that more people are traveling, spring break plans might be on the horizon, which means beaches and pools. Beach goers want to look and feel their best, and there are options for those not ready to return to the gym, or for those unwilling or unable to wear a mask while working out.

Many other gyms and fitness professionals have been providing virtual workout options for almost a year.

At Burn Boot Camp, this includes options for in-gym and simultaneous live workouts from home on Zoom or Facebook Live – or members can replay the Facebook Live videos on their schedule.

Members see the live view of the workout happening in the gym, and the trainers step up their game to give directions, form corrections, modifications and encouragement over the mic to all participants, no matter where they are working out from.

Plus, virtual members get to see their fellow Burn Sisters and Brothers sweating out “with” them.

Workouts in the gym are adapted for those working out from home with specific exercises (and not just typical body weight exercises like pushups and squats), as well as options for different equipment.

It doesn’t have to be expensive: mini bands have countless ways to be used as a substitute, or make moves extra challenging; use things around the house to add weight like a backpack full of canned goods, bags of pet food, jugs of milk, towels, chairs, pillows, tables or stairs.

On Saturday, Rhonda Landwehr, a trainer at Burn Boot Camp in Maple Grove demonstrated some exercisers for KARE 11. They included donkey kicks, tarantulas and push-up variations.