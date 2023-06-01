New Glampground on Lake Superior's North Shore

North Shore Camping Co. is an outdoor-focused resort that embraces the Scandinavian open-air living concept in Beaver Bay.

MINNEAPOLIS — Maybe you like the idea of camping, but not so much the "sleeping on the ground in a tent" part.

You're in luck - there's a new Glampground that just opened up on Lake Superior's North Shore.

North Shore Camping Co. is an outdoor-focused resort that embraces the Scandinavian open-air living concept in Beaver Bay.

It includes walk-in tent sites tucked amongst trees on the ridgeline just above Lake Superior.

Hike, bike or climb through a collection of Minnesota's most varied natural landscapes including the Superior National Forest, Finland State Forest and George Crosby Manitou State Park, and Tettegouche State Park.

Find waterfalls, follow rivers, and kayak pristine lakes. Enjoy a picnic with a view. Bring your family, your friends, and especially - your dogs!

Employees say the tent sites have everything you need, just bring food. Modern showers and bathrooms are available for glampers at the base camp and include towels, hairdryers, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.

Glampers can also access the pool, hot tub, sauna and lakeshore at Cove Point Lodge.

Enjoy a nightly cocktail hour, nightly campfire circle and morning meander with North Shore Camping's on-site naturalist.

