Governor Tim Walz just announced the opening of several recreational outdoor businesses, including golf courses. That along with the warmer weather has many people itching to hit the course.
There are several steps that can be taken to ensure your game of golf is both safe and enjoyable.
Madden's on Gull Lake has taken the proper steps to support social distancing guidelines on their golf course. Head golf pro, Glenn Hagberg, shared the following steps he and his team have taken:
- Glenn and his team at Madden’s are working in coordination with the Minnesota PGA, the Minnesota Golf Association and other Course Owners and Superintendents to discuss the safest protocols to implement on Minnesota courses that support social distancing. Sample protocols include:
- Encouraging people to book tee times online if they are able
- Flag sticks stay in at all times and are not to be removed
- Water coolers, bunker rakes and ball cleaners will be removed from courses
- Driving ranges will be spaced to maintain at least 6-feet of distance between each person
- Facilities will be cleaned twice daily and carts will be cleaned and sanitized between every use
- Beverage stations and restaurants will be available for to-go meals only.
- Safety is always the number one priority. Madden’s will not open their courses unless they can ensure that they’ve been able to implement these measures to protect their golfers.
- The message from all Minnesota PGA members is clear: this has to be implemented the right way. No one wants to be the course that ruins it for everyone else because they did not take the proper steps to ensure safety.
- Golf is a great outdoor activity that supports mental and physical health.
- Madden’s courses, in particular, are very walkable courses where a cart isn’t necessary.