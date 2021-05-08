Minnesota company GrandPad helps seniors stay connected with their families

The easy-to-use tablets are designed for seniors who may be unfamiliar with the technology.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A Minnesota-based company is helping seniors stay connected with their families through easy-to-use technology.

Scott Lien and his son Isaac originally created GrandPad for Scott's mother and mother-in-law. Lien realized traditional devices weren't the best for keeping them properly connected between California and the Midwest.

The Liens created GrandPad as a tablet especially for seniors over the age of 75 who might not understand the technology, or have difficulty using it.

GrandPad has also become an important product during the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, to help family, friends and caregivers stay in touch with seniors.

"GrandPad is on a mission to improve the lives of seniors everywhere by reconnecting them with their family, friends, and caregivers through a tablet that was designed to keep them safely and securely connected and engaged," the company writes.

According to the company, GrandPad is built with built-in 4G LTE technology so it can run without the need for WiFi in a home or assisted living facility.

The tablets come with built-in apps for secure video calling, only allowing connections with trusted contacts, and preventing unwanted calls, messages, or scams.

GrandPad is offered as a subscription-based service, at a cost of $79 per month, discounted to $58 monthly when paid as single yearly sum. The service also includes 24-hour personalized tech support.

The company is offering an additional $100 in rewards for Mother's Day purchases made before May 10 through the company's website at grandpad.net or by calling 800-704-9412.