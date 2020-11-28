Local company, Gray Duck Spirits, has released its first ever specialty label for charity.

Gray Duck Spirits was founded in 2018 by Jerry Schulz, Mark Cotter and Jamie Quesnel, along with former Minnesota Vikings captain Chad Greenway.

Gray Duck is proud to be a Minnesota company using all Minnesota ingredients. The gluten-free vodka is entirely homegrown, from harvest to bottling.

This year, Gray Duck is proud to release the first ever specialty label for charity. The Chris Hawkey bottle is in stores now and $2 from every bottle is going to Toys For Tots.

Not only is Chris Hawkey a huge fan of the holidays, it is also his 50th birthday on Christmas this year. As huge fans of the Power Trip, KFAN, and Hawkey’s music, the dedicated label is a great way for Gray Duck and “rubes" to say thank you for everything Chris does in the community and to wish him a happy birthday.

The labels are a collaboration with local artist Marcus Weyh II, who specializes in spray paint art and is based on a photo by local photographer Kelly Kamish.

With the support of liquor stores, Gray Duck will be donating $19,200 to Toys For Tots.