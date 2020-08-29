The Great Cycle Challenge supports Children's Cancer Research Fund.

This year marks the sixth year of the Great Cycle Challenge. It kicks off September 1 and will run all month long. September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Great Cycle Challenge USA began in 2015 to fight children’s cancer. Every year, more than 15,000 American children are diagnosed with the disease and it’s the leading cause of death by illness in children.

In five years, the Great Cycle Challenge USA community of 230,000 riders from all 50 states have pedaled more than 18 million miles while raising more than $24 million in support of research to develop better treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer.

One child who has benefited from the Great Cycle Challenge is Connor Dykes.

When he was six weeks old, Connor became restless and started throwing up and crying inconsolably. Nothing seemed to comfort him. Then within minutes the entire left side of his head and left eye became swollen.

Mindy immediately drove to the nearest hospital in Hudson, Wisconsin, where Connor had a CT scan. Connor was diagnosed with a brain tumor the size of an adult fist. The mass took up his entire left hemisphere.

Connor went through a 5-hour surgery, the tumor was removed, but their journey was far from over. Just days later, Connor was diagnosed with a rare Stage IV Multiforme Congenital Glioblastoma. Connor went through five months of chemotherapy, and then he became the youngest person ever at University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital to receive an autologous bone marrow transplant.

The bone marrow transplant was as success, as was the chemotherapy, and now Connor is considered cured.

This year, the goal is to raise $10 million during the Great Cycle Challenge. Cyclists of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate.

Great Cycle Challenge riders will set personal mileage and fundraising goals and ask their friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them. Participants accumulate miles where and when it is convenient for them, as well as create or join group rides in their communities.