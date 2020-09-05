Get ready for fishing this season with gear from Omnia Fishing.

Omnia Fishing, an online retail site based out of Golden Valley, matches fishing gear with the lake you'll be in and the fish you're going after for a more successful catch.

Matt Johnson, co-owner of Omnia Fishing, says the idea behind the Omnia model is that Amazon isn't cutting it for anglers.

He says at Omnia they're able to pinpoint the best products for an angler's particular fishing experience based on the lakes they fish.

Johnson says at Omnia Fishing they know details about how clear each lake is, what species are present, and what pattern they’re in so every shopping experience is customized for each lake. That helps them cut the noise and provide a relevant shopping experience for each customer.