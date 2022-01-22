Chef Yia Vang from Union Hmong Kitchen demonstrates dishes from The Great Northern's Festival Eve launch party

Chef Yia Vang from Union Hmong Kitchen joined KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate his roasted root veggies with shroomami salt dish.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Great Northern’s Festival Eve is set to begin on Jan. 26 outside of Quincy Hall in northeast Minneapolis and will feature one local chef showcasing his Hmong heritage in one of his dishes. The festival runs through Feb. 6 in the Twin Cities.

Chef Yia Vang from Union Hmong Kitchen joined KARE11 Saturday to demonstrate his roasted root veggies with shroomami salt dish, which will be some of the mouth-watering food that he will offer at The Great Northern Launch Party winter village.

The festival's launch party will also feature complimentary specialty cocktails from Vikre Distillery, Fat Tire beer, warm drinks from Caribou Coffee and Gist's pre-biotic botanical sparkling water. At the Fat Tire stage, there will be musical performances by Joe Rainey Sr., Andrew Broder and Kith + Kin Chorus. There will so be limited availability for Cedar & Stone sauna experience, tours of a tiny house by Xcel Energy and electric vehicles from Polestar.

In 2022. Chef Vang will open Vinai, new restaurant that will honor the past, present and future of Hmong cooking by being a permanent home for his Hmong cooking "that celebrates his parents’ legacy and tells his family’s story through food." Vinai also provides catering services before it opens its doors to the public.

Registration for the festival and the full list of events can be found online here.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: