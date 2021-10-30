'Greater Than: The Power and Strength of Emotional Grit'

MINNEAPOLIS — Author Jennifer Fernjack shares how her health scare with a brain tumor inspired a book and how her self-described "hardy mindset from growing up in a cold environment" played a role in her recovery.
it showcases other stories of emotional grit as well:
- A person who survived the 35W bridge collapse.
- A physician who survived being mauled by bears.
- A woman who had been told for over 30 years that she had cerebral palsy, only to find out that she never did.
- A hockey player who played in the "Miracle on Ice" game against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics.
Fernjack said the common theme of the book is that being brave doesn't need to be the absence of fear, it can mean feeling afraid and being able to persevere anyway.