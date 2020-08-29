Summer grilling with vegetables straight from the garden.

Almost everything can cook over a flame, so there are many unexpected and exciting items to try!

Summer is a good time to take advantage of the abundant fresh, local produce and get grilling. You can grill cabbage, peppers and even sunflower heads.

Wise Acre Eatery uses items grown at Tangletown Gardens Farm, located 45 miles west of Plato, MN.

Wise Acre is a collaboration between those that grow the food, those prepare it, and those that eat it. Farmers from Tangletown Gardens and chefs work together to put the very best on every plate.

Wise Acre is founded on the principles from the days when everyone got their food straight from a farm. They hand select and raise the very best varieties, raise their animals on natural diets with fresh air as nature intended.

They provided this recipe for a great grilling option:

Grilled Shishito Peppers, with Tasty sauce, Yolk Gel, and Bonito

Tasty Sauce

2 c. Tamari

1 ½ c. water

1/8 c. sugar

1/2 c. mirin

1/4 c. rice wine vinegar

1 t. sesame oil

1 T. sambal

1 c. H2O

3 T. cornstarch.

Combine first 7 ingredients in a pot. Bring to boil. Make slurry with last two ingredients. Whisk into sauce. Cool.

Yolk gel

6 egg yolks, separated

½ c. olive oil

Salt and pepper

In a small ziplock bag, pour oil, then add yolks trying to keep them whole and unpunctured. While sipping the bag close, press gently to remove as much air as possible from the bag. Cook in a water bath (either using an immersion circulator, or a pot of water with a candy thermometer to maintain a consistent temperature) at 145 degrees F for 30 minutes. Put yolks into a blender and add half the oil, blend until smooth, season with salt and pepper.

To grill Shishitos, whatever amount your heart desires, toss in olive oil, salt and pepper. Grill on a HOT grill surface, 1-3 minutes per side. You want some good color/char on the exterior of the pepper. Remove from grill and put in a small bowl. Add enough Tasty sauce to coat your amount of peppers, then toss peppers to coat evenly. Drizzle Yolk gel all over peppers, and garnish with Bonito flakes. Watch the bonito dance on the peppers and enjoy!