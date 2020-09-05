Here's a recipe made with three main ingredients from Cooks of Crocus Hill.
FOR THE SATAY PEANUT SAUCE
- ¼ cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce, or 3 smashed anchovy filets
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce, or fine chopped Gardinara, to taste
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
Preparation
- To make the peanut sauce, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, chili garlic sauce and ginger in a small bowl. Whisk in 2-3 tablespoons water until desired consistency is reached; set aside.
For the Hacked Chicken
Shred 2 cups of rotisserie chicken
Smother with the Satay Sauce
Extra sauce can be set aside
For the Lettuce Cups
1 head large leafy lettuce, separated and washed
Thin slices of English hot house cucumber
½ package cellophane rice noodles, hydrated according to directions
Chopped Gardinara
Chopped scallions
Sambal Oleck or Sriracha
To Serve
Place all ingredients on a platter. Everyone should assemble according to their palette! Serve with an Asian beer or ice cold pilsner!