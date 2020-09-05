x
Hacked chick lettuce cups

A recipe for hacked chicken lettuce cups from Cooks of Crocus Hill.
Credit: cooks of crocus hill
Here's a recipe made with three main ingredients from Cooks of Crocus Hill.

FOR THE SATAY PEANUT SAUCE

  • ¼ cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce, or 3 smashed anchovy filets
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce, or fine chopped Gardinara, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

Preparation

  1. To make the peanut sauce, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, chili garlic sauce and ginger in a small bowl. Whisk in 2-3 tablespoons water until desired consistency is reached; set aside.

For the Hacked Chicken

Shred 2 cups of rotisserie chicken

Smother with the Satay Sauce

Extra sauce can be set aside

For the Lettuce Cups

1 head large leafy lettuce, separated and washed

Thin slices of English hot house cucumber

½ package cellophane rice noodles, hydrated according to directions

Chopped Gardinara

Chopped scallions

Sambal Oleck or Sriracha

To Serve

Place all ingredients on a platter.  Everyone should assemble according to their palette!  Serve with an Asian beer or ice cold pilsner!

