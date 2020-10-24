Celebrate this Halloween at home with some fun and safe activities.

Like so much else, Halloween will look a little different this year. Instead of neighborhoods packed with trick or treaters, and homes filled with party-goers, more people are looking to celebrate safely while Covid-19 concerns are still present.

However, 2020 has provided many opportunities for people to think outside the box and this Halloween is no exception.

Family Fun Twin Cities has collected a number of different ways to celebrate the holiday this year. Whether you decide to celebrate safely outside, or by having a small, intimate gathering inside, Family Fun Twin Cities has several ideas.

Free Community Halloween Events for kids

-Anoka, Grand Day Parade Drive By on October 31

-Vadnais Heights Commons, Scarecrow Trail, taking place on October 26-November 2 during open park hours. Halloween Events for Tweens and Teens

-Teen Night at Silverwood Park in St Anthony Village, October 29--Nature Based Art and Outdoor activities FREE

-Movies-- there are lots of outdoor movies around the Twin Cities showing that there are good alternatives for Halloween Fun. Halloween at Home

Halloween doesn’t need to be a big production. It can be a simple festivity at home. There are books, movies, treats, fun activities and crafts.