No tricks here! Pair your favorite Halloween candy with a glass of wine for a fun treat.

It's one of the tastiest days of the year! This Halloween, indulge your sweet tooth by having some of your favorite, traditional candies. And, Cedar Lake Wine Company says you can pair wine with that candy, too.

That's right, the locally owned wine company says even Halloween candy can be paired with the right wine. They are pairing traditional Halloween candies with fun and affordable wines.

Some of their combinations include pairing candy corn with their Bread and Butter Chardonnay. Or try a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup paired with their Expedition Merlot.

Cedar Lake Wine Company specializes in one on one service with fun and unique wine and spirits. They're located along Olson memorial Highway in Golden Valley.