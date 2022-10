The Shakopee amusement park will offer a more family-friendly Halloween celebration.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair did a pivot from ValleySCARE to a more family friendly Tricks and Treats Halloween celebration... which means the decorations had to take a shift too.

Keith Kratz is the gardener who put it all together and he joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer some seasonal inspiration.

