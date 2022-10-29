The science of Halloween: Fun projects to try at home

Liz Heinecke, The Kitchen Pantry Scientist, showed off how to make "Frankenworms," "expanding monster heads" and more on KARE 11 Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Halloween isn't just about candy and costumes; it's also about fun and spooky decorations.

Your family can have some fun with those Halloween decorations while also teaching your kids some simple lessons about science.

Liz Heinecke, also known as The Kitchen Pantry Scientist, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to show off some spooky science projects you can try at home. Check out the video above to see how to make "alien monster eggs," "magic potion," "frankenworms" and "expanding monster heads."

Several of these projects can also be found in Liz's latest book, "Sheet Pan Science," available on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: