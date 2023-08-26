Hamel Rodeo makes plans for 2024

The volunteer-run event is scheduled for July 11-14, 2024.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Fresh off another successful year, the Hamel Rodeo is already making plans for 2024, while its champions continue to show off their skills this year at venues like the Minnesota State Fair.

2023 Novice Barrel Riding Champion Audrey Sundell is among those appearing at the fair, including a stop at the KARE 11 Barn for KARE 11 Saturday.

The Hamel Rodeo is an annual event that started back in 1981 as a non-profit fundraiser. To this day, it continues to be fully operated by volunteers.

The 2024 Hamel Rodeo is now scheduled for July 11-14, with tickets going on sale on the Hamel Rodeo website starting Jan. 1.

Organizers say the event has raised more than $3.5 million over the years to support various civic groups.

