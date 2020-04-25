Karl Benson from Cooks of Crocus Hill was tasked with creating an original recipe with just three selected ingredients: chicken thighs, garlic powder and pineapple.
Hawaiian Style Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Cooks of Crocus Hill
Chicken Rub
- 2 tablespoons paprika, smoked or sweet
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 1 tablespoons ginger powder
- 2 teaspoons coriander
- 1 tablespoons ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl
Teriyaki Sauce
- ¼ cup reduced-sodium tamari, shoyu or soy sauce
- ¼ cup fresh pineapple juice
- ½ cup mirin
- 3 tbs brown sugar
- Generous shake of chili flake – or omit?!
- 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- 2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced
- 2 tablespoons sliced onion or shallot
- 2 teaspoon olive oil
Over medium heat, lightly saute ginger, garlic and shallot in the olive oil. When the onion is opaque, add the wet ingredients. Simmer for 5 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken and the flavors meld
Pineapple Vinaigrette
- ¼ cup fresh pineapple juice
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Whisk all ingredients in a bowl
To Prepare
For chicken
- 1 Package boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 4 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
- ¼ onion, thin sliced
- 1 clove garlic thin sliced
- 2 teaspoon olive oil
Sprinkle rub over the chicken. Let rest at room temp for 20 minutes
In a saute pan over medium heat, lightly ginger, onion and garlic
Scrape the veggies to the side of the pan. Add the chicken. Lightly saute on each side. 5-6 minutes per side.
Add teriyaki. Cover and braise for 20 minutes. Add more water as necessary to keep the teriyaki at the desired consistency. Reduce heat to low.
Farro.
Prepare one cup farro per instructions on package. Substitute rice. Or omit!
For Arugula
1 package arugula
Dress arugula with the pineapple vinaigrette
To Assemble
Chopped fresh pineapple
Think sliced scallion
In a bowl, place a large spoon of farro on one side. Place the arugula salad on the other. Place the chicken on top of the farro. Drizzle with an extra spoon or two of the teriyaki.
Garnish with pineapple and sliced scallion