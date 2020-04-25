A simple and tasty three ingredient recipe.

Karl Benson from Cooks of Crocus Hill was tasked with creating an original recipe with just three selected ingredients: chicken thighs, garlic powder and pineapple.

Hawaiian Style Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Cooks of Crocus Hill

Chicken Rub

2 tablespoons paprika, smoked or sweet

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoons ginger powder

2 teaspoons coriander

1 tablespoons ground black pepper

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Combine all ingredients in a bowl

Teriyaki Sauce

¼ cup reduced-sodium tamari, shoyu or soy sauce

¼ cup fresh pineapple juice

½ cup mirin

3 tbs brown sugar

Generous shake of chili flake – or omit?!

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

2 tablespoons sliced onion or shallot

2 teaspoon olive oil

Over medium heat, lightly saute ginger, garlic and shallot in the olive oil. When the onion is opaque, add the wet ingredients. Simmer for 5 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken and the flavors meld

Pineapple Vinaigrette

¼ cup fresh pineapple juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

4 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk all ingredients in a bowl

To Prepare

For chicken

1 Package boneless, skinless chicken thighs

4 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

¼ onion, thin sliced

1 clove garlic thin sliced

2 teaspoon olive oil

Sprinkle rub over the chicken. Let rest at room temp for 20 minutes

In a saute pan over medium heat, lightly ginger, onion and garlic

Scrape the veggies to the side of the pan. Add the chicken. Lightly saute on each side. 5-6 minutes per side.

Add teriyaki. Cover and braise for 20 minutes. Add more water as necessary to keep the teriyaki at the desired consistency. Reduce heat to low.

Farro .

Prepare one cup farro per instructions on package. Substitute rice. Or omit!

For Arugula

1 package arugula

Dress arugula with the pineapple vinaigrette

To Assemble

Chopped fresh pineapple

Think sliced scallion

In a bowl, place a large spoon of farro on one side. Place the arugula salad on the other. Place the chicken on top of the farro. Drizzle with an extra spoon or two of the teriyaki.