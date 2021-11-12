Hawkey Holiday Village to benefit Best Christmas Ever

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Folks can get their holiday shopping done, while also helping a family in need this Christmas.
KFAN's Chris Hawkey is hosting a pop up holiday shopping village in Plymouth on Saturday, to raise money for the charity "Best Christmas Ever."
The organization helps provide Christmas to families who have undergone unimaginable hardship this year.
Hawkey says the response from the community has been incredible.
The event is Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Elm in Plymouth. Hawkey will also have his new book there to sign copies.