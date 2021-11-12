Hawkey Holiday Village to benefit Best Christmas Ever

KFAN's Chris Hawkey is hosting a pop up holiday shopping village in Plymouth on Saturday.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Folks can get their holiday shopping done, while also helping a family in need this Christmas.

KFAN's Chris Hawkey is hosting a pop up holiday shopping village in Plymouth on Saturday, to raise money for the charity "Best Christmas Ever."

The organization helps provide Christmas to families who have undergone unimaginable hardship this year.

Hawkey says the response from the community has been incredible.