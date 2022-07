The downtown Minneapolis restaurant is bringing back its 35-foot bloody mary and mimosa bar for the pleasure of patrons.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of closure due to the pandemic, employee-owned Hell's Kitchen in downtown Minneapolis has just reopened its EPIC bloody mary and mimosa bar.

The 35 feet of DIY fun... has a crazy amount of options to choose from. It's open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends.