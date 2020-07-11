This virtual community formed to help mothers find a healthy escape to deal with pandemic stress.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused everyone stress in one way or another and some people may be manifesting their stress in unhealthy ways.

Emily Lynn Paulson, recovery coach, author and founder of Sober Mom Squad, says the "mommy juice" wine culture is dangerous and moms who drink may be pleading for help.

Paulson says alcohol is the only drug we have to explain NOT using. She says there are ways women can ask their partner for more help in order to reduce stress.

She also discusses the importance of eliminating mom shame and why mothers need to stop judging and start supporting each other.

Sober Mom Squad is a virtual community created during the pandemic that hosts weekly, free virtual meetings over Zoom to discuss all things motherhood.

The group is for newly sober moms, or moms trying to quit drinking who need an escape from the mommy wine memes on their Facebook feed and a place to connect to like-minded mommies.

Paulson is the author of several books including Highlight Real: Finding Honesty & Recovery Beyond the Filtered Life and a contributor in Addiction Diaries: Stories of Darkness, Hope, And All That Falls In Between. Emily is a writer, speaker, Certified Naked Mind Coach, She Recovers Designated Coach, and a member of the long-term recovery community.

Sober since January 2, 2017, she has appeared on media outlets including The Doctors, Parade, Today Parents, and USA Today, discussing how to end the shame and stigma of mental health and substance abuse.

Her recovery path is focused on ruthless honesty, grace, and self-love, and she believes that sharing our truth with each other is the best resource of all. Emily lives in Seattle with her husband and their five children.

To find out more about Paulson, follow her Instagram page @highlightrealrecovery. To learn more about the virtual community, visit: www.sobermomsquad.com.